As a database professional, you know the standard procedure when one of your SQL servers is slow; collect data and identity bottlenecks, then modify queries, indexes or pertinent configurations to try to speed things up. If you can go through this process quickly, test your changes, deploy your solution to production, and verify that it all works, great. Everyone is happy and you are the hero.

However, sometimes you don’t have all the access you need to troubleshoot and change the database in question.

Now the reasons for your access issues can vary. For example, intricacies of support contracts with third parties can include clauses that prevent you from adding indexes or changing queries or security requirements or difficulties in implementing changes in a 24/7 production environment can be your roadblock.

That’s not to mention cases when the SQL code is very complex, or cases where the SQL code resides in the application tier, in the midst of a jungle of C# or Java code. Parsing through thousands of lines from a SQL trace to understand what is going on could take a significant amount of time.

Read the entire article here, How to Optimize SQL Server Instances You Can’t Control

Via the fine folks at DataCore Software.