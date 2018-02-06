Home Data Center How to Optimize SQL Server Instances You Can’t Control

How to Optimize SQL Server Instances You Can’t Control

0
How to Optimize SQL Server Instances You Can’t Control
0

As a database professional, you know the standard procedure when one of your SQL servers is slow; collect data and identity bottlenecks, then modify queries, indexes or pertinent configurations to try to speed things up. If you can go through this process quickly, test your changes, deploy your solution to production, and verify that it all works, great. Everyone is happy and you are the hero.

However, sometimes you don’t have all the access you need to troubleshoot and change the database in question.

Now the reasons for your access issues can vary. For example, intricacies of support contracts with third parties can include clauses that prevent you from adding indexes or changing queries or security requirements or difficulties in implementing changes in a 24/7 production environment can be your roadblock.

That’s not to mention cases when the SQL code is very complex, or cases where the SQL code resides in the application tier, in the midst of a jungle of C# or Java code. Parsing through thousands of lines from a SQL trace to understand what is going on could take a significant amount of time.

Read the entire article here, How to Optimize SQL Server Instances You Can’t Control

Via the fine folks at DataCore Software.

Categories:
Data Center
News
Storage
DataCore
DataCore DataCore, the Data Infrastructure Software company, is the leading provider of Software-Defined Storage and Adaptive Parallel I/O Software – harnessing today’s powerful and cost-efficient server platforms with Parallel I/O to overcome the IT industry’s biggest problem, the I/O bottleneck, in order to deliver unsurpassed performance, hyper-consolidation efficiencies and cost savings. The company’s comprehensive and flexible storage virtualization and hyper-converged virtual SAN solutions free users from the pain of labor-intensive storage management and provide true independence from solutions that cannot offer a hardware agnostic architecture. DataCore's Software-Defined and Parallel I/O powered platforms revolutionize data infrastructure and serve as the cornerstone of the next-generation, software-defined data center – delivering greater value, industry-best performance, availability and simplicity.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    IT Monitoring and Performance Management The technology of cloud computing has caught up with virtual desktop infrastructures. Tapping into the agility and flexibility of cloud-hosted infrastructures, Citrix Cloud enables organizations to simplify digital workspace delivery. With many of the critical components of the Citrix delivery infrastructure hosted in the cloud and managed by Citrix, organizations […]

    read more
    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1516246633_maxresdefault.jpg

          January 2018 Patch Tuesday updates from ManageEngine

          ManageEngine Patch Tuesday Updates – This webinar will give you more insights on the patches that are released during this month. Details on critical updates, about patches from Microsoft, Mac, Linux and third-party vendors will be discussed during the presentation. You will also learn more business cases and real-time situations, and how ManageEngine helps you […]

          read more
          1515722853_hqdefault.jpg

          VMware vSAN Mythbusters – Future-Proofing your Investment with vSAN

          1516192945_maxresdefault.jpg

          ServiceDesk Plus offers the analytics and efficiency The Institutes needs

          1515793631_maxresdefault.jpg

          How Liquidware can help your business via ComputerWorld Group

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video