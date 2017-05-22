Home Applications How to monitor your Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop environment in Microsoft Azure OMS

0
At the beginning of this year, at Citrix Summit, Citrix announced that the partnership with Microsoft will be increased and will hit the Accelerator – what did resulted in several awesome releases of Citrix components in the Microsoft Azure Cloud, one of them, for example is the RemoteApp replacement XenApp Essentials and XenDesktop Essentials did get available for public.

The latest new Citrix and Microsoft release, is the Citrix Management Solutions (still preview) support for Microsoft Azure OMS. In times that many companies are thinking about their strategy to migrate their server to the Cloud (mostly still in hybrid), Microsoft and Citrix are now providing you a simple and effective monitoring solution to monitor your on-premises and your Citrix XenApp or XenDesktop environment(s) all from the OMS service that is available in the Microsoft Azure cloud. Activation of this feature must be done by using the following 2 new management solutions — User Logon Experience and Delivery Group Availability.

What is Microsoft Azure Operations Management Suite (OMS)? OMS is Microsoft’s cloud-based IT management solution that helps you manage and protect your on-premises and cloud infrastructure. See it as the out-of-the-box Monitoring as-a-service solution from the Public Cloud of Microsoft, with a lot of influences of System Center Operating manager (SCOM). As cloud evangelist, I personally love all those new features that Citrix provides from the Azure Public Cloud. Hopefully there will be announced more of those OMS Solutions plugins in the feature, so we can expand our sensors. I’ll definitely look forward to all the releases around Citrix Synergy!

Read the entire article here, How to monitor your Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop environment in Microsoft Azure OMS | InfraShare.net

via Christiaan Brinkhoff at infrashare.net

