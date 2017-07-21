How to Monitor your Citrix NetScalers with the ControlUp NetScaler Monitor Software
As being a Sr. Workspace Consultant in the Netherlands, I constantly looking for great tools to make my work easier to do. One of the new products that attracted my interest is the ControlUp NetScaler Monitoring software. The new FREE available – hot off the press product – from our friends of ControlUp.
With the NetScaler Monitor, ControlUp provides an great simplified dashboard, with the ability to see all the most common real-time statistics of all the NetScaler devices in your environment. It shows great inside information about current ICA sessions and load balancing traffic as well. All without any license or other annual subscriptions costs. In my opinion one great tool for NetScaler admins to remember, for example; to display on a display monitor in your IT department, Administrators or Helpdesk employees can do a quick analyse/review if current problems are related to the NetScaler or something else!
This article will cover the benefits, tips and installation and configuration steps of this new ControlUp product. I encourage you to take a look at it and try it out!
Read the entire article here, How to monitor your Citrix NetScalers with the ControlUp Netscaler Monitor software | InfraShare.net
via Christiaan Brinkhoff at infrashare.net
