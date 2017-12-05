Home Applications How to mix FSLogix Office 365 Containers and Online Mode in non-persistent Citrix Environments

How to mix FSLogix Office 365 Containers and Online Mode in non-persistent Citrix Environments

How to mix FSLogix Office 365 Containers and Online Mode in non-persistent Citrix Environments
Sometimes it makes sense to use online mode in non-persistent Citrix environments. In James Kindon’s latest article, FSLogix or Office Online – Selective use in Non Peristent Environments, he breaks down the considerations of catering for environments where some need profile containers and Cached Exchange Mode, while online mode should suffice for the rest. He specified three easy to drive technologies to achieve this goal.

  • AppLocker
  • Restricted Groups
  • Citrix Workspace Environment Management

AppLocker

With AppLocker, Kindon states that “you will need to decide here on whether you want to block specific apps, or the entire office suite for users and provide them with their web based counterpart.”

It’s also worth noting, “if you are dealing with high rotation users, there is a good chance you are not licencing them with a 365 Sku that contains office, and if you are using ProPlus with shared activation, then restricting access to any office executable that can’t activate against the user is probably wise anyway.”

Read the entire article here, How to mix FSLogix Office 365 Containers and Online Mode in non-persistent Citrix Environments

Via the fine folks at FSLogix.

FSLogix
FSLogix

