How to Minimize AWS Costs while Assuring Performance

I wrote an article last year regarding the challenges of price control in Azure Cloud that outlined a singular, but complex, challenge that enterprises face in adopting a single cloud provider. As I speak with more customers this year, one thing is clear however: Multi-cloud is the future…. And with so many nuances to each provider in terms of price, performance, security, reliability, it’s no wonder organizations are falling into the same trap we fell into when virtualization first began

From where I see it, the clear inclination for application teams within organizations pushing to the cloud is to over-size their workloads to manage performance. We have this wonderful opportunity to do things differently, yet the VM Sprawl predicament we got ourselves into years ago when virtualizing on-premises is rearing its ugly head in the cloud – with a shocking OPEX makeover. The irony in this is that we are plunging headfirst into cloud provisioning without fully grasping these trade-offs associated with cost, performance and scale-ability. Moreover, this is happening without a clear path on how to systematically manage the resources in the cloud dynamically and in real time at scale

The answer to this has been a prolific flooding of new-age monitoring vendors that promise to provide data visibility into costing and billing. Sound familiar? We have new APIs with new data, let’s give the people what they want! Costing Data! Just like the on-premises monitoring boom, technologies are being introduced that leverage the “low-hanging fruit” of the data gap in adoption by providing IT staff with detailed metrics on what they need to solve immediately. With on-premises it was infrastructure availability and utilization. With Cloud, it has changed to cost and overspend.

