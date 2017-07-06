How to Manage Web Data with Citrix UPM and Avanite WebCache Manager – Video
Avanite WebCache Manager allows you to completely manage web data, such as cookies and the problematic webcachev01.dat file. This video shows how it can be used to enahce your Citrix UPM implementation. www.avanite.com
This video is from the fine folks at Avanite.
