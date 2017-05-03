Home Applications How to manage the Citrix HDX Ready Pi to start your high-performance N-Series XenApp desktop in Azure

How to manage the Citrix HDX Ready Pi to start your high-performance N-Series XenApp desktop in Azure

0
How to manage the Citrix HDX Ready Pi to start your high-performance N-Series XenApp desktop in Azure
0

About one year ago, at Synergy 2016, Citrix and ViewSonic announced the HDX Ready Pi. The low-cost Citrix endpoint, what can be used to launch your XenApp and XenDesktop virtual apps and Desktop. It is based on the Raspberry Pi version 3 hardware and it performs just like a normal thin client – but only now from a low-cost price of 89,- dollar – what is a huge difference compare to the normal WES8 or IoT Windows 10 based thin clients that are now on the market for an average of 3 times more money, what results in (low TCO) saving large amounts of money (up to 60-80%). It provides also an easy way of shipment, management and replacement, what not only results in the decreasing your company’s hardware costs, but also in management tasks!

I hear you thinking, how about the high-performance HDX 3D Pro desktops, do they also run great on the Ready Pi? I can answer that question with a big Yes, the Pi supports offloading and hardware acceleration all through the built-in SoC (system-on-chip) Quad core ARM hardware processor.

For this article, I’ve setup a Windows Server 2016 XenApp server in Microsoft Azure (West Europe), based on the N-Series for providing the HDX (NVIDIA TESLA vGPU) performance. In this article I will show you how to configure a Azure N-Series NV6 High Performance XenApp Desktop in Azure, based on Windows Server 2016 and afterwards I walk you through the manage and configure process of the Citrix HDX Ready Pi, using the ViewSonic Device Manager software!

Read the entire article here, How to manage the Citrix HDX Ready Pi to start your high-performance N-Series XenApp desktop in Azure | InfraShare.net

via Christiaan Brinkhoff at infrashare.net

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Desktop
Internet of Things (IoT)
Management
Christiaan Brinkhoff
Christiaan Brinkhoff Christiaan Brinkhoff works as Workspace Consultant at Detron, one of the largest IT Company’s in the Netherlands. He has nearly 8 years of experience, with primary focus on the Citrix (XenApp, XenDesktop, NetScaler), VMware and Microsoft - Cloud - Mobility (Server, Office365 , Azure, Intune) products - mostly VDI and SBC Application and Desktop delivery based deployments and migrations.Christiaan holds the following Citrix and Microsoft certificates - CCA, CCAA, CCA-V, CCP-V, CCE-V, CCA-N, MCSA: Windows 10, MCSA: Office 365, MCSE Server 2008/2012/2016, MCSE: Cloud Infrastructure 2016 - and loves to share his knowledge on his own blog.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    Whether unplanned or planned, downtime disrupts business continuity. The cost of downtime comes in many forms, including: Poor user experience Decreased productivity Wasted time and IT resources Lost revenue With an increasing number of servers requiring ever longer maintenance windows, planned updates, such as patching software, can take hours. For software-as-aservice (SaaS) providers and businesses […]

    read more
    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Cisco Feature Image

    Cisco Flexible Radio Assignment Whitepaper!

    Downloads

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      The perfect way to seal your Base Image Every time you build you’re base Image from scratch or update it, you must seal it before deploying it to your cloned devices. No matter if you are using Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop with Machine Creation Services (MCS) or Provisioning Services (PVS), VMware View or Microsoft only, BIS-F supports […]

      read more
      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        Hugo Phan and Ruben Spruijt discuss how to use software to solve the core problems faced in desktop virtualization and be able to use the hardware you already have. You can try this out for yourself today.

        read more
        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1493774156_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: Simplifying App and Access Management with Workspace ONE

          VMware Workspace ONE combines identity and mobility management to provide frictionless and secure access to all the apps and data employees need to work, wherever, whenever and from whatever device they choose. This video is from the fine folks at VMware Airwatch.

          read more
          1493774154_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix NetScaler Ready for Heterogeneous for VDI Environments Overview Video

          1493712212_maxresdefault.jpg

          XenTegra IGEL PC Conversion Workshop Video

          1493681666_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Security in 45 Seconds

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video