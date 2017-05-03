How to manage the Citrix HDX Ready Pi to start your high-performance N-Series XenApp desktop in Azure

About one year ago, at Synergy 2016, Citrix and ViewSonic announced the HDX Ready Pi. The low-cost Citrix endpoint, what can be used to launch your XenApp and XenDesktop virtual apps and Desktop. It is based on the Raspberry Pi version 3 hardware and it performs just like a normal thin client – but only now from a low-cost price of 89,- dollar – what is a huge difference compare to the normal WES8 or IoT Windows 10 based thin clients that are now on the market for an average of 3 times more money, what results in (low TCO) saving large amounts of money (up to 60-80%). It provides also an easy way of shipment, management and replacement, what not only results in the decreasing your company’s hardware costs, but also in management tasks!

I hear you thinking, how about the high-performance HDX 3D Pro desktops, do they also run great on the Ready Pi? I can answer that question with a big Yes, the Pi supports offloading and hardware acceleration all through the built-in SoC (system-on-chip) Quad core ARM hardware processor.

For this article, I’ve setup a Windows Server 2016 XenApp server in Microsoft Azure (West Europe), based on the N-Series for providing the HDX (NVIDIA TESLA vGPU) performance. In this article I will show you how to configure a Azure N-Series NV6 High Performance XenApp Desktop in Azure, based on Windows Server 2016 and afterwards I walk you through the manage and configure process of the Citrix HDX Ready Pi, using the ViewSonic Device Manager software!

