James Rankin and Kevin Howell, of HTGUK, recently published an article discussing the problems with per-device licensing on XenApp and RDSH and how to properly manage those issues with FSLogix App Masking. Using per-device licensed software on XenApp or RDSH servers can be a murky, annoying, costly pain. So how do we manage it without all these issues?

The Problem

If an application uses per-device licensing, the idea is that a license needs to be purchased for every device that can access and run the application. If you then install this application onto a XenApp or RDSH server to allow users to access it in this way, then you may find you need to buy a license for EVERY user that accesses those servers, which may be an extreme excess of users that actually need to use the application.

For clarity, Microsoft issued a set of guidelines that will drive the approach to auditing per-device licensed software in XenApp/RDSH situations.

The software must be proven to be restricted to a specific set of client devices, without any possible way to circumvent the restrictions. The licenses must be transferable between devices. Reporting must be available on the current and historical license usage

So with these requirements in mind, you need to put together a solution that ticks all of these boxes to allow you to avoid big bills from non-compliance with per-device licensing. *Note Microsoft is only one of countless vendors where this may apply.

Read the entire article here, How to manage device-based licensing on XenApp and RDSH using FSLogix Apps

Via the fine folks at FSLogix.