Home Applications How to manage device-based licensing on XenApp and RDSH using FSLogix Apps

How to manage device-based licensing on XenApp and RDSH using FSLogix Apps

0
How to manage device-based licensing on XenApp and RDSH using FSLogix Apps
0

James Rankin and Kevin Howell, of HTGUK, recently published an article discussing the problems with per-device licensing on XenApp and RDSH and how to properly manage those issues with FSLogix App Masking. Using per-device licensed software on XenApp or RDSH servers can be a murky, annoying, costly pain. So how do we manage it without all these issues?

The Problem

If an application uses per-device licensing, the idea is that a license needs to be purchased for every device that can access and run the application. If you then install this application onto a XenApp or RDSH server to allow users to access it in this way, then you may find you need to buy a license for EVERY user that accesses those servers, which may be an extreme excess of users that actually need to use the application.

For clarity, Microsoft issued a set of guidelines that will drive the approach to auditing per-device licensed software in XenApp/RDSH situations.

  1. The software must be proven to be restricted to a specific set of client devices, without any possible way to circumvent the restrictions.
  2. The licenses must be transferable between devices.
  3. Reporting must be available on the current and historical license usage

So with these requirements in mind, you need to put together a solution that ticks all of these boxes to allow you to avoid big bills from non-compliance with per-device licensing. *Note Microsoft is only one of countless vendors where this may apply.

Read the entire article here, How to manage device-based licensing on XenApp and RDSH using FSLogix Apps

Via the fine folks at FSLogix.

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Desktop
News
FSLogix
FSLogix Founded by industry veterans Kevin Goodman and Randy Cook, FSLogix is a startup that came out of stealth mode at BriForum Chicago 2013. FSLogix Apps provides Dynamic Application Visibility, which enables policy-based control of when any application is visible to individual users or groups from a single golden image. With FSLogix Apps, IT administrators realize the benefits of application virtualization for all Windows® applications on physical, VDI and Citrix/RDSH platforms.FSLogix Apps is an advanced application filtering solution that enables administrators to dramatically reduce the number of images required to support any enterprise, with any deployment system, on any Windows based infrastructure. FSLogix Apps delivers Dynamic Application Visibility, and policy based control of application visibility to individual users or groups from a single golden image.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    “Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated.” -Confucius I’m thrilled and proud to introduce you to the first version of the ‘IGEL Software Platform: Step-by-Step Getting Started Guide.‘  A free book, written by the IGEL Community, on how to install and configure the IGEL software stack, all screen-shot by screen-shot. Simply […]

    read more
    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1517711434_maxresdefault.jpg

          E2EVC Barcelona 2017 – Session: Endpoint Context for an agile Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Video

          Today’s demands for access to enterprise applications and desktops from any device, any location, any network connection, and any time of day or night mean new challenges for IT security and compliance. See how deviceTRUST makes it easy to use the dynamic context of more than 400 properties of the remote device and its users […]

          read more
          1519323733_hqdefault.jpg

          VMware Deep Dive: Updating iOS 11.2 Enterprise Apps in Single App Mode

          1519361841_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Azure Information Protection: Unified labeling, on-prem scanning and protection across platforms

          1519415227_maxresdefault.jpg

          Preparing for GDPR: Compliance management and information protection capabilities in Microsoft 365 – Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win big $$, visit ITBaller.com for more info!

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video