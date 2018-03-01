How to manage device-based licensing on XenApp and RDSH using FSLogix Apps
James Rankin and Kevin Howell, of HTGUK, recently published an article discussing the problems with per-device licensing on XenApp and RDSH and how to properly manage those issues with FSLogix App Masking. Using per-device licensed software on XenApp or RDSH servers can be a murky, annoying, costly pain. So how do we manage it without all these issues?
The Problem
If an application uses per-device licensing, the idea is that a license needs to be purchased for every device that can access and run the application. If you then install this application onto a XenApp or RDSH server to allow users to access it in this way, then you may find you need to buy a license for EVERY user that accesses those servers, which may be an extreme excess of users that actually need to use the application.
For clarity, Microsoft issued a set of guidelines that will drive the approach to auditing per-device licensed software in XenApp/RDSH situations.
- The software must be proven to be restricted to a specific set of client devices, without any possible way to circumvent the restrictions.
- The licenses must be transferable between devices.
- Reporting must be available on the current and historical license usage
So with these requirements in mind, you need to put together a solution that ticks all of these boxes to allow you to avoid big bills from non-compliance with per-device licensing. *Note Microsoft is only one of countless vendors where this may apply.
