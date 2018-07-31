How To Manage and Monitor Nutanix AHV With ControlUp

ControlUp has always prided itself in being an agnostic and universal system, allowing IT admins to manage and monitor their various workloads and IT Infrastructure elements, regardless of their manufacturer – making room for Citrix, VMware, Microsoft and now – Nutanix. So alongside your VMware vCenter, XenServer and Hyper-V, you can now also see and manage your Nutanix AHV clusters – live, real-time metrics in the familiar ControlUp way.

Using the native Prism API, all you need to do is provide your credentials in ControlUp to connect to your AHV cluster and see the live metrics in the ControlUp console. We support Nutanix AHV clusters with version 5.5 or higher.

Alongside the standard performance metrics you would expect to see in the host management section in ControlUp, we have some AHV specific metrics, such as VM Flash Mode Enabled, showing you that there isn’t any down migration of the data from the flash tier for enabled VMs, and other AHV-specific metrics like compression and deduplication for your AHV Storage Containers.

Via the fine folks at ControlUp.