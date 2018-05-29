How to Make Citrix Logons Faster? Best Practices for Optimizing Citrix Logon Times

Slow logon is one of the most common user complaints faced by Citrix admins. When logon is slow, it affects the end-user experience and business productivity. Because XenApp and XenDesktop logon comprises many steps and depends on various parts of the infrastructure, it is often difficult to know what is causing logon slowness. The biggest question every Citrix admin has is “How do I make Citrix logons faster”?

Join this webinar in which Citrix expert, George Spiers, will share best practices based on his real-world experience to optimize your Citrix infrastructure to make logons up to 75% faster.

• Understand what factors are involved in Citrix logon processing

• Learn optimization techniques to make logon faster including profile management and image optimization

• Learn how to improve logon times using new Citrix technologies such as App Layering and WEM

• Pick up tips, tricks and tools to proactively detect logon slowdowns

Sign up for this webinar now and become an expert at managing Citrix logon performance end to end.

Registration link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8570332889517561091

Webinar Details

Date: Tuesday, Jun 05, 2018

Time: 10 am EDT | 9 am CDT | 7 am PDT | 4 pm CEST | 3 pm BST

Presenter

George Spiers, EUC Architect and Citrix Technology Professional