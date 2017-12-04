How to Lift-and-Shift on-premise VMware workloads to the Microsoft Azure Cloud with the new Azure Migrate Service

Lift-and-shift on-premise workloads to Microsoft Azure just made a lot easier with Azure Migrate Service, which Microsoft released in preview during Microsoft Ignite event back in September this year. Azure Migrate gives you the advice and confidence that your workloads could be migrated to Azure IaaS with minimal impact to the business!

“One feature that make our life as Cloud Consultants and Architects a lot easier to do!”

Before this feature came out, I’d personally always used Azure Site Recovery (ASR) as migration method to the Microsoft Azure Cloud. ASR is officially built as Disaster Recovery solution to replicate on-premise servers, wherever it’s Hyper-V, VMware or physical servers, to Azure IaaS (Infrastructure-As-a-Service). Therefore, now instead of using it for Disaster outage / scenarios, you also could use it to perform an actual failover to Azure IaaS and then afterwards stay in Azure without performing a failback back to on-premise!

Take away the small complexities makes migrations to the Cloud just as easy as 1-2-3 without any downtime for the business (if you perform the right steps) … With Azure Site Recovery as migration method, you also have the possibility to test your workload first before going live in a test Virtual Network completely separate from production.

Via Christiaan Brinkhoff at christiaanbrinkhoff.com