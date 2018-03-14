We live in a data-driven world. As data continues to grow exponentially so does the importance of databases, which help organizations deal with the chaos. At the same time, organizations are looking for ways to reduce cost and simplify the infrastructure that power these databases. And that’s where hyperconverged infrastructure comes in.

Hyperconverged infrastructure has been a great technology for use cases such as virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and small-scale, lightly-loaded applications. Organizations have enjoyed the significant operational efficiency and cost benefits. But what about enterprise database systems and associated applications that demand high levels of I/O and have a difficult time scaling beyond a single host? How do you take advantage of hyperconverged infrastructure for these?

With hyperconverged infrastructure systems, there is an interesting performance characteristic imposed due to the architecture: the same nodes that generate I/O load have to handle that I/O load. Now even though there are a number of areas that can impact overall workload performance, application performance bottlenecks are typically I/O driven.

Read the entire article here, How to Leverage Hyperconvergence for Databases and Tier 1 Enterprise Applications

Via the fine folks at DataCore Software.