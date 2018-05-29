How to Increase Productivity with a Self-Healing Help Desk

Picture this: a father shows up at his daughter’s wedding, sick with a bad cold, walks up to the bride and says, “sorry I’m taking a sick day.” This was the premise of a pretty successful ad campaign by Vick’s showing how parents simply don’t take sick days.

Similarly, neither does IT support. When business-critical resources underperform or flat out fail, business productivity is dependent on IT to get on the case, whether the resource is managed in house or not.

But how do you find the root cause of those IT issues quickly, maybe even proactively, before it leads to lost productivity? Is it possible to have a self-healing help desk?

To answer this, first we must understand why we care to provide excellent IT support over, say, 80% availability.

The cost of downtime

It’s the middle of the work week and 100 employees at your organization are complaining about a “slow” computer. As far as you’re concerned, this could be impacting at the very least that group of users.

Via the fine folks at Lakeside Software.