How to fix Citrix Receiver for Windows when using NetScaler Gateway and StoreFront with backend HTTP
I came across an interesting issue with Receiver 4.6 for Windows the other day where I could not add a NetScaler Gateway URL to the Receiver. The error I was getting was:
“Your changes could not be saved due to an invalid configuration of the account Store”
When you hit OK it takes you back to the Add Account dialog. So I put in my NetScaler Gateway URL again and hit Add:
Now it gives me the error:
“This account is already added. Please select other account to add or press close button.”
at which point I’m brought back to the Add Account dialog and stuck in a time loop:
Are all Receivers doing this?
What’s interesting is that only Receiver for Windows was impacted by this, all of the following worked fine:
Read the entire article here, How to fix Citrix Receiver for Windows when using NetScaler Gateway and StoreFront with backend HTTP – JasonSamuel.com
via Jason Samuel at jasonsamuel.com
White Papers
What’s New in vSphere 6.5 White Paper
VMware vSphere® 6.5 is the next-generation infrastructure for next-generation applications. It provides a powerful, flexible, and secure foundation for business agility that accelerates the digital transformation to cloud computing and promotes success in the digital economy. vSphere 6.5 supports both existing and next-generation apps through its 1) simplified customer experience for automation and management at […]
Share this:
VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper
Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet
Best Practices: Comprehensive Print Management Across a Healthcare Environment White Paper
New SMSPassword White Paper