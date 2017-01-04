How to fix Citrix Receiver for Windows when using NetScaler Gateway and StoreFront with backend HTTP

I came across an interesting issue with Receiver 4.6 for Windows the other day where I could not add a NetScaler Gateway URL to the Receiver. The error I was getting was:

“Your changes could not be saved due to an invalid configuration of the account Store”

When you hit OK it takes you back to the Add Account dialog. So I put in my NetScaler Gateway URL again and hit Add:

Now it gives me the error:

“This account is already added. Please select other account to add or press close button.”

at which point I’m brought back to the Add Account dialog and stuck in a time loop:

Are all Receivers doing this?

What’s interesting is that only Receiver for Windows was impacted by this, all of the following worked fine:

