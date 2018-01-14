Home Desktop How to Fix 3 Common Remote Desktop Printing Challenges

How to Fix 3 Common Remote Desktop Printing Challenges

How to Fix 3 Common Remote Desktop Printing Challenges
Three Remote Desktop Scenarios that are perfect for ScrewDrivers

If you are a network administrator responsible for a remote desktop environment, you probably have struggled with getting peripherals to reliably work.  Peripherals like printers can have issues with stability, and giving all users consistent, reliable access in their remote sessions is difficult.  If any of the below scenarios sound familiar, ScrewDrivers is the right solution to help you and your company.

Scenario #1: Your network has grown but your printing solution has not

Most of your users still use their own desktop printers for printing.  These could be standardized, but are most likely varied by make, model, and manufacturer. Make things easy on yourself and virtualize all those different print drivers. By using Tricerat’s ScrewDrivers, you can eliminate the need to manage drivers on the remote desktop server and still give your users all of the manufacturer’s printing functionality that they are used to.

Read the entire article here, How to Fix 3 Common Remote Desktop Printing Challenges | Enterprise Printing & Scanning Management Software

Via the fine folks at Tricerat.

Tricerat

triCerat – http://www.tricerat.com – is a leader in the development of third-party tools for managing complex virtual desktop (VDI) and server-based computing (SBC) environments. Whether is desktop management, security or print management, our solutions can help. Our tools are used in many different types of environments – be it Citrix, VMware or Terminal Services.

