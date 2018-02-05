How to extend your on premises XenApp XenDesktop environment to Citrix Cloud XA XD Service and Microsoft Azure

For the longest time when I was still a Citrix Admin I did not fully understand what Citrix Cloud was. Years ago when I first heard this term I thought to myself, “Yup, as if we need another Azure or AWS to enter the playing field”. This is one of the biggest misconceptions I still have to clear up now as I consult with customers and help them optimize their environments. Citrix Cloud really has nothing to do with the “cloud” in the sense of putting workloads in it. Citrix Cloud is just really a group of services (think PaaS as in Platform-as-a-Service) that helps make a Citrix Admin’s life easier. These services just happen to live in the cloud, mostly within Azure and a bit in AWS because Citrix chose a multi-cloud strategy for their services like many companies. Citrix pays them directly to host these services just like you would as a customer. There is no compute or resources in Citrix Cloud, those still reside in either your datacenters, Azure, AWS, or whatever cloud provider(s) your company decides to align with. Citrix Cloud just helps you stay flexible to get to where you want to be operationally in a much quicker way.

Why should all Citrix Admins be reading this?

The XenApp XenDesktop Service in Citrix Cloud is usually what most people are interested in when I talk to them about simplifying their Citrix environment. Not every service in Citrix Cloud may be right for your company and that’s okay, it’s a-la-carte and you can pay for what you want to use. Beyond even the Citrix product stack, part of my job is to help companies figure out what cloud technologies to utilize and what to leave on prem for a hybrid cloud approach. I’m not a do everything in the cloud cheerleader by any means, I take a pragmatic approach based on the company’s needs. There are also some free services in Citrix Cloud that you get as part of your Support renewal that I really like such as Smart Check in the Smart Tools Service which can run all sorts of health and config checks in your environment or even utilize other tools like the Citrix Optimizer check. If you’re a NetScaler user, I even wrote about another useful service in Citrix Cloud I like called NetScaler MA Service here: http://www.jasonsamuel.com/2017/11/07/using-netscaler-ma-service-in-citrix-cloud-to-monitor-and-manage-all-your-netscalers-easily/

