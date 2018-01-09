How to Extend your Office 365 Investment to AWS – AWS re:Invent 2017 Video

Many enterprises choosing to adopt Office 365 for business productivity continue to use Amazon EC2 instances to run Microsoft workloads that require highly advanced functionality and customization. In addition, many enterprise deployments of Office 365 have requirements to manage and synchronize user profiles to Office 365, such as restricting user access and providing secure mobile access. They leverage AWS for these components. In this session, you learn how to architect a solution that benefits from the scalability and agility of AWS while maintaining an investment in Office 365 productivity. We discuss the Office 365 services most commonly deployed to AWS to meet these requirements and show how to connect AWS to Azure AD to ensure a globally consistent set of access policies.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).