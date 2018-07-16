Home Data Center How to Extend the Life of Your Storage Hardware and Free Your Business from Vendor Lock-In

How to Extend the Life of Your Storage Hardware and Free Your Business from Vendor Lock-In

0
How to Extend the Life of Your Storage Hardware and Free Your Business from Vendor Lock-In
0

Hardware refresh cycles – these are three simple words that when combined together represent one of the most challenging moments in IT’s daily life, especially when you are talking about storage hardware.

But, there’s a good reason for it – planning a storage hardware refresh can be characterized as a major and daunting task.

Typically, an IT department will go through a storage refresh cycle every three to five years, but in some cases the hardware can be used for a longer period of time. And there’s nothing wrong with wanting to upgrade your hardware every few years. The problem is that storage hardware with all the new bells and whistles is not cheap so now you have to take into account the elements of time and money into the equation. Also, no one is looking forward to when those support contracts end. Don’t forget that your CIO wants to make sure the business gets the most out of their existing investments.

Read the entire article here, How to Extend the Life of Your Storage Hardware and Free Your Business from Vendor Lock-In

Via the fine folks at DataCore Software.

tags:
Categories:
Data Center
News
Storage
DataCore
DataCore DataCore is the authority on real-time data. The company pioneered software-defined storage and is now bringing its technology to hyperconverged and workload optimization. DataCore empowers IT organizations to achieve always-available, high-performance and highly efficient data. Its patented technology eliminates storage bottlenecks with adaptive parallel I/O optimization, enables zero-downtime synchronous mirroring, and provides a true hardware-agnostic architecture — resulting in flexibility, resource efficiencies, and cost savings. DataCore software is the cornerstone of the next-generation, software-defined data center. DataCore’s value has been proven in more than 10,000 customer deployments across traditional, hyper-converged, cloud, and hybrid environments.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Liquidware-Feature-Image

    Application Lifecycle Management with Stratusphere UX – White Paper

    Enterprises today are faced with many challenges, and among those at the top of the list is the struggle surrounding the design, deployment, management and operations that support desktop applications. The demand for applications is increasing at an exponential rate, and organizations are being forced to consider platforms beyond physical, virtual and cloud-based environments. Users […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    2018 Will Be The Year of Citrix Migration! eG Innovations and DABCC Survey Reveals Industry Trends for XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x Migration

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1531448224_maxresdefault.jpg

        ControlUp 7.1 European Webinar – Great New Features – Video

        ControlUp COO and co-founder Yoni Avital presents ControlUp 7.1 with all its great features: XenDesktop published application metrics, NetScaler monitoring, NVIDIA GPU monitoring, enhanced hosts and VMs metrics, and assisted navigation. This video is from the fine folks at ControlUp/a>.

        read more
        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1529897825_maxresdefault.jpg

          Introduction to Citrix Smart Check – Video

          Discover the simplicity of how Smart Check helps you operate your XenApp and XenDesktop on-premises sites by proactively executing health checks, finding common issues, and recommending solutions. This video is from the fine folks at Citrix

          read more
          1528728425_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix NetScaler Master Class June 2018 Video

          1531448224_maxresdefault.jpg

          ControlUp 7.1 European Webinar – Great New Features – Video

          1528329125_maxresdefault.jpg

          IPM – VMware Assessments Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win big $$, visit ITBaller.com for more info!

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video