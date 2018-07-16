How to Extend the Life of Your Storage Hardware and Free Your Business from Vendor Lock-In

Hardware refresh cycles – these are three simple words that when combined together represent one of the most challenging moments in IT’s daily life, especially when you are talking about storage hardware.

But, there’s a good reason for it – planning a storage hardware refresh can be characterized as a major and daunting task.

Typically, an IT department will go through a storage refresh cycle every three to five years, but in some cases the hardware can be used for a longer period of time. And there’s nothing wrong with wanting to upgrade your hardware every few years. The problem is that storage hardware with all the new bells and whistles is not cheap so now you have to take into account the elements of time and money into the equation. Also, no one is looking forward to when those support contracts end. Don’t forget that your CIO wants to make sure the business gets the most out of their existing investments.

Via the fine folks at DataCore Software.