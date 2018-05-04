How to Ensure High-Performing Microsoft .NET Applications Webinar

In today’s distributed application ecosystems, with various interdependencies and dynamic infrastructures, it is extremely challenging to detect and resolve application failures and performance slowdowns. This is especially true in a Microsoft .NET application stack. Developers, IT Operations Staffs and/or Site Reliability Engineers often get involved in long war room sessions to isolate the root cause of poor customer experience in the digital business service.

Join this technical webinar by John Worthington, Director of Product Marketing at eG Innovations, as he explores the various problems that could affect .NET application performance and discusses industry best practices for effective performance monitoring.

Learn how a converged application and infrastructure monitoring strategy can help:

Detect digital experience issues in real time

Analyze critical business transactions and diagnose slowdowns

Get .NET method-level visibility to fix application code issues

Understand application dependencies with underlying infrastructure (IIS, Hyper-V, SQL, Azure, etc.)

Auto-correlate alerts and isolate the root cause of performance problems

Webinar Details

Date: Wednesday, May 16, 2018

Time: 12:00 pm ET | 11:00 am CT | 9:00 am PT | 4:00 pm GMT | 5:00 pm CET

Presenter

John Worthington

Director of Product Marketing

eG Innovations