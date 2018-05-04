Home Applications How to Ensure High-Performing Microsoft .NET Applications Webinar

How to Ensure High-Performing Microsoft .NET Applications Webinar

0
How to Ensure High-Performing Microsoft .NET Applications Webinar
0

In today’s distributed application ecosystems, with various interdependencies and dynamic  infrastructures, it is extremely challenging to detect and resolve application failures and performance slowdowns. This is especially true in a Microsoft .NET application stack. Developers, IT Operations Staffs and/or Site Reliability Engineers often get involved in long war room sessions to isolate the root cause of poor customer experience in the digital business service.

Join this technical webinar by John Worthington, Director of Product Marketing at eG Innovations, as he explores the various problems that could affect .NET application performance and discusses industry best practices for effective performance monitoring.

Learn how a converged application and infrastructure monitoring strategy can help:

  • Detect digital experience issues in real time
  • Analyze critical business transactions and diagnose slowdowns
  • Get .NET method-level visibility to fix application code issues
  • Understand application dependencies with underlying infrastructure (IIS, Hyper-V, SQL, Azure, etc.)
  • Auto-correlate alerts and isolate the root cause of performance problems

Save your seat now and become a .NET performance guru! 

Register NOW!
https://content.eginnovations.com/webinar-how-to-ensure-high-performing-microsoft-dot-net-applications

Webinar Details
Date: Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Time: 12:00 pm ET | 11:00 am CT | 9:00 am PT | 4:00 pm GMT | 5:00 pm CET

Presenter
John Worthington
Director of Product Marketing
eG Innovations

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Databases
Development
Monitoring
News
eG Innovations
eG Innovations eG Innovations provides intelligent performance monitoring & management solutions that dramatically accelerate the discovery, diagnosis and resolution of service performance issues in virtual, cloud, and physical service infrastructures. Only eG Innovations offers 360-degree service visibility with automated, virtualization-aware performance correlation across every layer and every tier - from desktops to applications and from network to storage. This unique approach delivers deep, actionable insights into the true causes of cross-domain service performance issues and enables administrators to pre-emptively detect, diagnose and fix root-cause issues - before end users notice.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Liquidware-Feature-Image

    Application Lifecycle Management with Stratusphere UX – White Paper

    Enterprises today are faced with many challenges, and among those at the top of the list is the struggle surrounding the design, deployment, management and operations that support desktop applications. The demand for applications is increasing at an exponential rate, and organizations are being forced to consider platforms beyond physical, virtual and cloud-based environments. Users […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    2018 Will Be The Year of Citrix Migration! eG Innovations and DABCC Survey Reveals Industry Trends for XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x Migration

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1524400324_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video How to turn on deduplication and compression in Windows Admin Center

          Understand how to turn on deduplication and compression in Windows Admin Center. For more information, visit: https://aka.ms/WindowsAdminCenterHci This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.

          read more
          1524293824_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video How to create a three-way mirror volume in Windows Admin Center

          1524240724_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video How to open a volume and add files in Windows Admin Center

          1524755225_hqdefault.jpg

          Citrix Synergy Preview with Nutanix

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win big $$, visit ITBaller.com for more info!

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video