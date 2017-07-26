Digital transformation is not a specific technology or a set of technologies — it is an essential business strategy in today’s digital era. The MIT Sloan Management Review survey, The Nine Elements of Digital Transformation, shows that companies that are more mature in their digital transformation journey outperform those that are not. So, what does this meant to you?

Digital is no longer optional — regardless of the industry you’re in, today’s business imperative is to reach customers and new business opportunities across an array of devices, applications, and buying channels. However, true digital transformation goes beyond application development and related short-term tactics.

In the first part of this series, Storage Virtualization: The Missing Link in Digital Transformation, we explore the role that storage virtualization plays in digital transformation in creating an improved customer experience. In the second part, Storage Virtualization: 5 Ways to Improve IT Operations Through Digital Transformation, we look at ways to digitally transform operations by creating a high-performance, cost-effective hyper-converged infrastructure. In this third part, we’ll touch upon the most intriguing potential in digital transformation—uncovering new and profitable ways of doing business.

Read the entire article here, How to Drive Digital Transformation with a Software Defined Storage Infrastructure

