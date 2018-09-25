How to Download 3 FREE IGEL Software Licenses and Get Started TODAY!

MS Ignite is full steam and the news is really great for the SBC, VDI, DaaS world. Microsoft ‘get’s it’. This is a better way to compute! At IGEL we agree but the end-point should meet the requirements of the backend! This is where IGEL shines so bright!

By now, I imagine you have heard about the power of IGEL Software and how it brings you the benefits of an SBC, VDI, and DaaS deployment but to the actual end-point! You might ask yourself, how do I try it myself? Well, that is simple and below I have documented how to download your very own 3 free licenses of the IGEL OS and the Universal Management Suite (UMS).

The following steps walk you through downloading the IGEL Software Platform:

Open your favorite browser and browse to https://www.igel.com/download/ and select if you are a partner or a customer (non-partner). You are brought to the IGEL 3 Free Licenses download page. Fill out the required text boxes, click to check the I agree to the terms + conditions and privacy policy check box, click the I’m not a robot checkbox and comply with the captcha question(s).

Once finished, click the Get Free Licenses button.

After completing the signup process, IGEL will send you an email with the desired download links and other information.

If you do not receive the email in your inbox within a couple of minutes, please check your Spam folder. If you find the email in your spam folder, please move it to your inbox and click to open it.

Once opened, the email should look something like the following. Don’t worry about all the We walk you through every step and make the process as pleasant and straightforward as eating pie! After all, who does not love a piece of pie?

In the above email, there are two links you should concern yourself with:

IGEL UMS – Click the Download the Universal Management Suite (UMS) link in the email above to download the IGEL UMS Windows installer package. As discussed, the IGEL UMS is the brains of the operation. You are installing it shortly.

– Click the link in the email above to download the IGEL UMS Windows installer package. As discussed, the IGEL UMS is the brains of the operation. You are installing it shortly. IGEL UDC – Click the Download the Universal Desktop Converter (UDC) link in the email above. The IGEL UDC download provides the IGEL OS ISO image that is used to install the IGEL OS into a virtual machine and onto a USB thumb drive that is used to convert an existing/new x86 based PC into a fully managed IGEL endpoint.

Great, you are ready to start installing software and the first step is to install the IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS). All you need to do is download my easy to follow, step-by-step, getting started guide here http://files.igelcommunity.com/IGEL-Getting-Started-Guide.zip and it will walk you through everything you need to know to get the IGEL Platform up and running!

Have fun and please let me know if you have any questions! You will love it!