How to distribute your existing Desktop Applications via Windows Store to Windows 10 PCs – including the new Windows 10 S configuration
Windows 10 S is a specific configuration of Windows 10 Pro that offers a familiar, productive Windows experience that’s streamlined for security and performance. By exclusively using apps in the Windows Store and ensuring that you browse safely with Microsoft Edge, Windows 10 S keeps you running fast and secure day in and day out. Windows 10 S was inspired by students and teachers and it’s the best Windows ever for schools. It’s also a great choice for any Windows customer looking for consistent performance and advanced security. By limiting apps to those in the Windows Store, Windows 10 S is ideal for people who have everything they need in the Windows Store and prefer the peace of mind that comes with removing the risk of downloading apps from other places.What do I do with my existing non-Store app? Desktop Bridge is the answer
With the Desktop Bridge you can easily package your current desktop application or game as an .appx, distribute through the Windows Store and target all Windows Desktop devices including Windows 10 S to increase your user reach and easier monetization.
You can package any desktop application such as: WPF, WinForms, MFC, VB6, etc.
Read the entire article here, How to distribute your existing Desktop Applications via Windows Store to Windows 10 PCs – including the new Windows 10 S configuration
via the fine folks at Microsoft.
