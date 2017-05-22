Home Data Center How to Connect VCSA 6.5 Embedded Postgres Database using pgAdmin (With GUI) – VMware Unsupported

How to Connect VCSA 6.5 Embedded Postgres Database using pgAdmin (With GUI) – VMware Unsupported

How to Connect VCSA 6.5 Embedded Postgres Database using pgAdmin (With GUI) – VMware Unsupported
We want to share and quote this article from Mohammed Raffic, you can find the posting here. Please scroll down for details.

Default database for vCenter Server appliance 6.5 and windows based vCenter Server 6.5 is Postgres database. Most of the VMware administrators are more comfortable with managing the Microsoft SQL servers using the GUI based database management tools. When we start using the default embedded database for vCenter Server appliance 6.5. You need to manage the postgres database from command line and other option is to manage the embedded database using other third party postgres database management tools such as pgAdmin. Managing VCSA 6.5 Embedded postgres database using any third party management tools is not supported by VMWare.  pgAdmin allows you to manage the vCenter Server appliance 6.5 embedded postgres database via GUI. In this article, we will discuss about how to manage the vCSA 6.5 embedded postgres database using pgAdmin. This is only for lab environment.

Note: This is completely Unsupported by VMware. This article is just intended to share for Knowledge purpose and also tested in Lab environment only. Please don’t try this in Production.

How to Connect VCSA 6.5 Embedded Postgres Database using pgAdminpgAdmin tools are available for Windows, Liux and also for Mac OS.  I am going to install the pgAdmin on the windows server, So download pgadmin for windows. Once download is completed, Start the pgAdmin installation. Click on Next to continue.

Read the entire article here, How to Connect VCSA 6.5 Embedded Postgres Database using pgAdmin (With GUI) -VMware Unsupported

via the fine folks at opvizor.

opvizor opvizor is SaaS company that specializes in solutions for virtualization and cloud computing. These solutions help businesses automate and manage their virtual IT infrastructures within heterogeneous data processing centers, as well as solutions for the prevention of errors and failures. opvizor’s offices are located in Vienna, Austria and Houston, TX, USA. Dennis Zimmer is founder and CEO of the opvizor group.
