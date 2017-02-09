How to configure your wireless network
Ruckus Unleashed is one of the wireless industry’s leading controller-less solutions from Ruckus Wireless. Unleashed enables small to medium business in multiple business sectors to be able to give enterprise level wireless access without the need for purchasing an expensive controller.
When purchasing a new wireless system it can be at times quite daunting to begin configuring the system to be able to provide corporate wireless access. Ruckus wireless have come up with what I would say is a very intuitive dashboard that makes it very easy to create a wireless network.
Once you have created the network you want to be able to monitor the wireless network and log any events. With the unleashed platform it is made very simply to give you all the features you would expect from an enterprise level wireless solution for a small to medium size business
Read the entire article here, How to configure your wireless network
via the fine folks at ComputerWorld Group
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Login VSI’s “VDI Reference Architecture Monthly”
Happy new year and welcome to the first Reference Architecture Monthly of 2017. Sorry it has taken me a while to get this one out. We’ve been having fun at the end of year festivities while also preparing some really cool stuff for Login PI and Login VSI. There were two reference architectures posted in […]
Share this:
How to use Skype Meeting Broadcast
eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper