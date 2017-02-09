Home How to configure your wireless network

How to configure your wireless network

How to configure your wireless network
Ruckus Unleashed is one of the wireless industry’s leading controller-less solutions from Ruckus Wireless. Unleashed enables small to medium business in multiple business sectors to be able to give enterprise level wireless access without the need for purchasing an expensive controller.

When purchasing a new wireless system it can be at times quite daunting to begin configuring the system to be able to provide corporate wireless access. Ruckus wireless have come up with what I would say is a very intuitive dashboard that makes it very easy to create a wireless network.

Once you have created the network you want to be able to monitor the wireless network and log any events. With the unleashed platform it is made very simply to give you all the features you would expect from an enterprise level wireless solution for a small to medium size business

          Share this video