How to configure Workspace 365 to use Office 365 and Citrix XenApp as application bridge through one unified portal

The IT world is changing and companies are currently performing or looking how to approach the digital transformation. The discovery phase to move on-premise workloads to a reliable Cloud platform – such as Microsoft Azure – is one of the most important fundamental parts of this process. Migrating as much as possible corporate applications into Mobility proof – Software-As-a-Service (SaaS) solutions instead of the regular (legacy) client-server apps is the aim. Therefore, some business applications are a “pain in the ass” to migrate, and are not directly compliant to support this transformation. Using Citrix XenApp published (legacy – not mobile) applications as virtual application bridge, is one of the approaches that gives the end-user the same experience during this transition.

As Sr. Consultant in the Netherlands, I’m constantly looking for solutions to simplify this procedure for the end-user. With that thought in mind I’d came up with the Unified Web Portal solution of Workspace 365. How cool would it be to start all the business and Cloud SaaS apps – wherever they are on-premise or in the Cloud – from one web portal without the need to interact between the different platforms? The user wouldn’t know the difference and it’s making it even easier to access their applications.

The product I discovered, Workspace 365, brings together everything you need without the need to setup anything complicated and doesn’t require any technical knowledge from the user. This allows users to work from inside the browser on any device, at home, in the office or wherever they are.

Christiaan Brinkhoff
Christiaan Brinkhoff

Christiaan Brinkhoff works as a Sr. Workspace Consultant at Detron, one of the largest IT Company’s in the Netherlands. Within Detron he mainly focus on the area of expertises Workspace and Compute & Infrastructure on the larger enterprise customers. Next to his work, he also loves to share his knowledge on several platforms, such as on Citrix Blogs, MyCUGC, his own blog on ChristiaanBrinkhoff.com, DABCC and the NetScaler MVP & IGEL Community Insider program. Throughout the last year, he is also been awarded as Citrix CTA, VMware vExpert and participate in the Citrix Subject Matter Expert program (SME) for writing and contributing to new Citrix exams.

