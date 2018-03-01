How to configure the Enlightened Data Transport UDP Protocol (EDT) when using the Citrix Cloud – XenApp and XenDesktop Service with the VDA and NetScaler placed in the Microsoft Azure Cloud

Citrix did some great innovations on their product line throughout last the 2 years. One of them was the release of the Enlightened Data Transport Protocol. I’ll always thought to write an article on this specific topic, but it actually never came to writing, that’s gonna change today…

“Citrix sessions over 200ms latency long-haul WAN connections? Citrix takes care of that…”

With Citrix solutions it was already possible to connect to your desktop from everywhere around the globe. Therefore, now with the EDT activated it even optimizes the connection for the short and longer distance datacenter connections. The future of work is not a place, but rather a thing you do. The Digital Workspace of the future will mostly be build-up in a Public Cloud, such as Microsoft Azure. So, the distance between an Azure datacenter location and the end-user is something you need to take care of – proactively – when you design a new Citrix (hybrid) Cloud environment.

There is a gap in documentation on this product that I’d like to fill in with this blog article. I’ll hope you’ll understand the EDT protocol more and will be using it as default for your XenApp and XenDesktop – whether its a Cloud or on-premise -implementations in the near future! I’m excited about the technology, so I’ll hope I transferred a bit of my enthusiasm to you…

See the following architecture drawing – How it technically works from the end-user to Azure:

Via Christiaan Brinkhoff at christiaanbrinkhoff.com