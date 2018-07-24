How to configure iSCSI target on vSAN

We want to share some important information about configuring an iSCSI target on vSAN. Mayur Parmar wrote in interesting article you can find here.

Please scroll down for the single steps and click on the link for the complete article.

http://masteringvmware.com/how-to-configure-iscsi-target-on-vsan/

Let’s see how to configure iSCSI Target Service in vSAN:Step 1: Login to v Sphere Web Client.

Select the vSAN Cluster.

Go to Configure Tab > iSCSI Targets.

Click the Edit button. Step 2: Check the box to Enable the iSCSI Target Service.

Select the iSCSI Network you have created.

You can enable the authentication here.

Select the storage policy for the vSAN home Object.

Click OK to save. Read the entire article here, How to configure iSCSI target on vSAN – Opvizor Via the fine folks at opvizor.