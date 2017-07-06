One of the biggest Citrix and Microsoft partnership announcements over the last year was definitely the replacement of Azure RemoteApp by XenApp Essentials. The new cloud-based virtualization solution from Microsoft Azure, delivered through the Citrix Cloud.

Citrix XenApp Essentials is the most simplified and fastest way to deliver Windows apps from Microsoft Azure to any device. The solution is available for public since March, but still hasn’t got the attention that it deserves, but hopefully that will change after reading this article…

At Synergy, there were a lot of session around existing and upcoming Azure and Citrix Cloud features, as result of the new Cloud first – Multi-Cloud strategy. I personally love all the innovations around the Cloud. Keep up the good work Citrix! If you seen all the announcements at this years Synergy, you know there is more innovation coming soon!

All the steps that must be taken to perform a XenApp Essentials deployment, such as the image preparation steps, image update procedure, and Azure Active Directory Management preparation for the Citrix Cloud, including all the best practices and other useful information, will be covered in this article.

Read the entire article here, How to configure Citrix XenApp Essentials in Microsoft Azure, including Azure Active Directory authentication to Citrix Cloud | InfraShare.net

via Christiaan Brinkhoff at infrashare.net