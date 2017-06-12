Home How to configure Citrix Workspace Environment Management 4.3 for XenApp or XenDesktop, including NetScaler Broker Load Balancing

At Synergy, Citrix announced a new version of their own User Environment Management software called: Citrix Workspace Management – or WEM in short. As you may know already – Citrix acquired Norskale VUEM last year, in September and renamed it afterwards to Citrix Workspace Environment Manager. Read the whole announcement article here.

WEM is a user environment management tool, that is free included in the Enterprise and Platinum license stack of Citrix, so still looking for a UEM tool and you’re already use Citrix. Stop searching and start implementing Citrix Workspace Environment manager. Next to the great logon and application performance – it’s also low in TCO (total cost of ownership) costs – the manager would love it too!

The tool provides all the advanced user management options, that the most expensive vendors (Ivanti/RES) also providing. Some for example, application Shortcuts, Map Virtual Drive, Set/Create/Delete Registry entries, Printers configuration – User Map Network Printers through agent console, Map Network drives, Ports – Map Client Port (example LPT1, COM), INI file – Creation/Modify INI file ,External Tasks – VBS/CMD scripts execution, File System Operation – Create/Copy/Move/ Delete File/Folder operations, User DSN – Creation of DSN Environment Variable – Set Environment variable and the configuration of file extensions / File Associations.

Read the entire article here, How to configure Citrix Workspace Environment Management 4.3 for XenApp or XenDesktop, including NetScaler Broker Load Balancing | InfraShare.net

via Christiaan Brinkhoff at infrashare.net

Christiaan Brinkhoff
Christiaan Brinkhoff Christiaan Brinkhoff works as Workspace Consultant at Detron, one of the largest IT Company’s in the Netherlands. He has nearly 8 years of experience, with primary focus on the Citrix (XenApp, XenDesktop, NetScaler), VMware and Microsoft - Cloud - Mobility (Server, Office365 , Azure, Intune) products - mostly VDI and SBC Application and Desktop delivery based deployments and migrations.Christiaan holds the following Citrix and Microsoft certificates - CCA, CCAA, CCA-V, CCP-V, CCE-V, CCA-N, MCSA: Windows 10, MCSA: Office 365, MCSE Server 2008/2012/2016, MCSE: Cloud Infrastructure 2016 - and loves to share his knowledge on his own blog.
