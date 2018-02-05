How to configure Citrix Cloud – App Layering 4.8 to deliver virtualized apps and Office 365 caching – User Layers for XenApp and XenDesktop Service Cloud Workspaces in Azure

When you think about optimizing your Digital Workspace, you’ll probably think about several things. One of the most time-consuming part of managing a maintaining a Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop – wherever it’s a Provisioning Services or Machine Creation Services on-premise Hybrid and/or Full Cloud environment – is definitely the application maintenance part of the golden image.

Citrix showed a nice example how all the processes come together in the new Digital Workspace, at last year’s Synergy.Taking advantage of new innovative solutions will optimize the maintenance process and save you a lot of time! In fact, you’ll have more time left to do something more fun– for instance, around innovation the end-user experience!

“Combining the strength of the App Layering product with the optimizations through Citrix Workspace Environment Management and the Citrix Optimizer tools put the new Digital Workspace on steroids”

Using the layering technology combined with the Cloud, definitely simplifies the process around the Virtual Desktop. Therefore, you’ll keep the image clean and create the possibilty to instantly add virtual applications without rebooting the machines. In the Netherlands, we call that a WIN – WIN for both! And keep in mind, App Layering is the technology, not the product.

However, the ELM server can now build-up in Azure Infrastructure-As-a-Service through Remote (Azure) PowerShell, and the different OS/App/Platform layers will be placed in the Azure storage account. The Office 365 User Layer are placed on the same separate SMB / UNC share as the elastic layers, therefore now for the user settings and folders. I’ll talk more (in-dept) about the technology later on in the article!

Via Christiaan Brinkhoff at christiaanbrinkhoff.com