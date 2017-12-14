Home Applications How to configure and run BIS-F in an SCCM task sequence

How to configure and run BIS-F in an SCCM task sequence

How to configure and run BIS-F in an SCCM task sequence
Learn how to configure and run BIS-F in an SCCM task sequence. This allows you to build, optimize and seal your images 100% automated.

In this article, we will use a Microsoft SCCM task sequence in combination with BIS-F to build a 100% automated master target device. This master target device may be deployed using different technologies, such as Citrix Machine Creation Services (MCS) and Citrix Provisioning Server (PVS). From version 6.1.0 of BIS-F, you are able to create a VHDX file directly on a UNC path.

BIS-F is an image optimization and sealing framework. The abbreviation stands for Base Image Script Framework and is one of our community’s great free tools. The company behind the tool is Login Consultants and it’s main developer is Matthias Schlimm. The framework supports Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop with MCS and PVS, VMware View and Microsoft RDS. What is also great is that BIS-F allows for the integration of third-party image optimization tools such as the Citrix Optimizer, the VMware OS Optimization Tool, CCleaner and more. BIS-F also optimizes a number of settings out-of-the-box.

Read the entire article here: How to configure and run BIS-F in an SCCM task sequence

Via Dennis Span at dennisspan.com

