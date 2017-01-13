How to Build an Executive Dashboard Your CIO Will Love
With Turbonomic deployed in your environment you are enjoying guaranteed health and performance – and with customizable dashboards you are able to really show off how well managed your environment is.
Creating custom dashboards is easy and there are tons of great posts within the Green Circle community demonstrating how to create dashboards along with some great examples. We’re focusing today on preparing a dashboard that is ready to share with your CIO or management team. Keeping things high level is the key. Your CIO’s interests are likely to relate to overall performance and available capacity so we’ll create a dashboard designed to provide this kind of overview
Custom Dashboards in Turbonomic
Turbonomic is a unique solution for assuring application performance with the only built in intelligence capable of maintaining health and optimal performance at all times autonomously. Additionally, Turbonomic can provide you with reporting functionality and custom dashboards are a great way of capturing and presenting the information most important to you. Whether you require a high level overview of the entire environment or visibility into a focused specific area of your environment.
Read the entire article here, How to Build an Executive Dashboard Your CIO Will Love
via the fine folks at Turbonomic!

