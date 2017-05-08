How to Build a Citrix NetScaler Unified Gateway in under a Second

Whilst attending @XenAppBlog Automation Framework Masterclass in London last month Eric and I started to talk about how we could automate and bring some NetScaler Unified Gateway goodness to the course. This (obviously) peaked my interest and I started to look into using NITRO to automate a NetScaler Unified Gateway build so that the students could test access both via Citrix StoreFront and NetScaler Unified Gateway.

Firstly, if you don’t know about the masterclass it covers everything Citrix and Automation. I would highly recommend taking a look and better still attending one of the 3 day masterclasses, you can find out more and register for an event near you by checking out this link.

The below script is written in Powershell and is a “as is” script. I know that its not written to best practice but rest assured v2 has been tweaked and will be sent to Eric for testing. This is just meant to give you a sneak preview of whats possibly with NetScaler, Powershell and NITRO.

So, lets get it configured.

Read the entire article here, How to Build a NetScaler Unified Gateway in under a Second

via Dave Brett at bretty.me.uk