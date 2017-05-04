How to Bring Order to IoT’s Spaghetti Junction?

When I think about the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT), just like pretty much everyone else, I get excited about its huge potential to transform our world through new efficiencies, reduced risk and enabling entirely new business models.

However, I must admit that the second thought that springs into my mind is a picture of spaghetti junction. If you’re designing, developing and deploying IoT solutions, you know exactly what I mean. It’s like that massive highway interchange with so many twists and turns that it seems way too confusing simply to get from point A to point B. The sheer volume of fragmented M2M and IoT connectivity protocols (both standard and proprietary), or “protocol soup”, as I also like to call it, is one of the most frustrating challenges in realizing the clear benefits from deploying IoT solutions.

An inherently homogenous market

The IoT is inherently heterogeneous – a growing collection of technologies, rooted in embedded systems and machine-to-machine communications across countless verticals and use cases. It’s a myriad of hardware types, operating systems and development tools, not to mention a plethora of connectivity standards, many of which are dictated by existing installations that require a gateway to bridge data from sensors and machines to a broader network for analytics-driven ROI. This diversity provides incredible richness but also huge complexity to contend with.

