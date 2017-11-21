How to Avoid VMware vSAN Compatibility Issues

Recently, a customer contacted us with the very curious case. The SureBackup job was failing with the generic error message during snapshot creation phase: “The specified feature is not supported by this version.” There were several VMs included in the SureBackup job, but only one specific VM failed. Moreover, the source backup job itself worked perfectly, including the affected VM.

Isolating the issue

As this is a generic error message, it could have several reasons to appear. For example, the Free ESXi version has some limitations and therefore is not supported. However, we were sure that the version of ESXi was not Free, because other VMs were processing just fine in a SureBackup job, as well as the affected VM in a regular backup job.

As we have already stated before, that issue persisted only for one specific VM, so the first step was to find what was so special about this exact machine. At the very first glance, the main difference for this machine (let’s call it VM01) was its size — it was significantly bigger in size than others with one of its disks more than 2TB.

Keeping that fact in mind, we referred to the Veeam Backup & Replication task log file:

