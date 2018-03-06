How To Avoid Downtime While Using 100% Commodity Hardware

Today’s era has allowed businesses to tap into a global market, which has created a tremendous opportunity for growth and expansion. With growth comes storage scaling challenges. Data continues to grow exponentially, and storage prices keep rising. In addition, business continuity is must-have as data needs to be available around the clock, every second.

Imagine how catastrophic it would be if you lost access to your data for 2 hours or maybe 2 days. How would an event of this magnitude negatively affect your customers and your company? Organizations simply cannot afford to have their data or apps down for any period of time. Downtime or data loss can equate to millions of dollars in lost revenue, in addition to thousands of disgruntled customers.

The options to solve this problem are very limited and extremely expensive. Storage vendors typically require you to buy the more expensive models that come with all the bells and whistles. Plus, you must buy additional licensing and multiple nodes just to have 2 active/active copies of your data. If you need performance, you must buy all flash arrays on both sides of your High Available storage cluster. That’s when you add up the numbers and realize the cost are too high for your limited budget.

This is why organizations are actively in search of solutions that can help them in 3 major areas;

Business continuity

Affordability

Flexibility

What if you found a software solution that will provide you all the above benefits and let you mix storage from any vendor or use pre-existing disk arrays you already own?

