Last week, Silvio and Frane held a webinar on the subject of PowerShell usage in server management, and in this blog post we bring you a recap of all the things you can do with a new SysKit feature—PowerShell administration.

So for those of you who aren’t familiar with our server monitoring and administration tool, SysKit is an enterprise solution for monitoring servers, user activity, application usage, and system performance. It collects all the data from your entire server monitoring environment and gives you a detailed overview of what’s going on with your servers, in real time and historically.

SysKit is in charge of monitoring environments such as Citrix, Windows Servers, Remote Desktop Services, and Remote Desktop Gateway, as well as SharePoint and SQL Servers.

Here’s a video recording of our PowerShell management webinar; in case you missed some of our previously held sessions, you can find them on our Webinars page. If you have suggestions for our next webinar topic or would like for us to cover a specific section of our tool, let us know, and we can even arrange a personal demo for you.

Read the entire article here, How to automate your server environment with PowerShell management

via the fine folks at Acceleratio!

 

Acceleratio Get a clear understanding of your server environments based on the Remote Desktop Services, Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop and RD Gateway. Monitor your servers performance, apps and users in real-time.
