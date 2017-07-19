How to Achieve Converged Application & Infrastructure Monitoring – On-Demand Webinar

Troubleshooting slow application problems is one of the toughest challenges that IT organizations face in today’s web-based, cloud-driven and dynamic environments. Given the distributed and inter-dependent nature of application frameworks, tracking just the application up/down status and basic CPU and memory utilization metrics is not sufficient anymore. IT administrators need visibility of the real user experience, code-level insights into transaction processing and real-time analysis of the health of the supporting infrastructure.

Historically, IT organizations have been using different tools for monitoring the application and infrastructure tiers. Lack of integration, need for manual analysis, and expert-intensive troubleshooting have been some of the drawbacks of such a multi-tool strategy.

View this On-Demand webinar that discusses how converged application and infrastructure performance monitoring can be achieved to:

Provide a one-stop solution for unified and integrated performance visibility of the application and infrastructure tiers

Proactively detect user experience issues before online business is impacted

Trace business transactions and isolate the exact cause of application slowness

Get code-level visibility to identify inefficient application code and slow database queries

Automatically map application dependencies within the infrastructure to pinpoint the root cause of the problem

