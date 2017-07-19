How to Achieve Converged Application & Infrastructure Monitoring – On-Demand Webinar
Troubleshooting slow application problems is one of the toughest challenges that IT organizations face in today’s web-based, cloud-driven and dynamic environments. Given the distributed and inter-dependent nature of application frameworks, tracking just the application up/down status and basic CPU and memory utilization metrics is not sufficient anymore. IT administrators need visibility of the real user experience, code-level insights into transaction processing and real-time analysis of the health of the supporting infrastructure.
Historically, IT organizations have been using different tools for monitoring the application and infrastructure tiers. Lack of integration, need for manual analysis, and expert-intensive troubleshooting have been some of the drawbacks of such a multi-tool strategy.
View this On-Demand webinar that discusses how converged application and infrastructure performance monitoring can be achieved to:
- Provide a one-stop solution for unified and integrated performance visibility of the application and infrastructure tiers
- Proactively detect user experience issues before online business is impacted
- Trace business transactions and isolate the exact cause of application slowness
- Get code-level visibility to identify inefficient application code and slow database queries
- Automatically map application dependencies within the infrastructure to pinpoint the root cause of the problem
Watch the ‘How to Achieve Converged Application & Infrastructure Monitoring’ On-Demand Webinar Now!
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper
IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper Learn about eG Enterprise’s unified monitoring capabilities as they apply to your infrastructure and particular challenges, whether application performance management, Citrix monitoring, Java monitoring or other business environments. eG Enterprise is a comprehensive suite of tools that provides total visibility and actionable answers to performance issues, beyond just metrics. […]
Share this:
‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper
‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper
‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper
‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper
VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide