On-Demand Webinars
Home Applications How to Achieve Converged Application & Infrastructure Monitoring – On-Demand Webinar

How to Achieve Converged Application & Infrastructure Monitoring – On-Demand Webinar

0
0

Troubleshooting slow application problems is one of the toughest challenges that IT organizations face in today’s web-based, cloud-driven and dynamic environments. Given the distributed and inter-dependent nature of application frameworks, tracking just the application up/down status and basic CPU and memory utilization metrics is not sufficient anymore. IT administrators need visibility of the real user experience, code-level insights into transaction processing and real-time analysis of the health of the supporting infrastructure.

Historically, IT organizations have been using different tools for monitoring the application and infrastructure tiers. Lack of integration, need for manual analysis, and expert-intensive troubleshooting have been some of the drawbacks of such a multi-tool strategy.

View this On-Demand webinar that discusses how converged application and infrastructure performance monitoring can be achieved to:

  • Provide a one-stop solution for unified and integrated performance visibility of the application and infrastructure tiers
  • Proactively detect user experience issues before online business is impacted
  • Trace business transactions and isolate the exact cause of application slowness
  • Get code-level visibility to identify inefficient application code and slow database queries
  • Automatically map application dependencies within the infrastructure to pinpoint the root cause of the problem

Watch the ‘How to Achieve Converged Application & Infrastructure Monitoring’ On-Demand Webinar Now!

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Databases
Monitoring
User Management
Douglas Brown
Douglas Brown Douglas Brown, DABCC Founder and President, CTP, Microsoft MVP, and VMware vExpert, has more than 17 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and server based computing. Prior to DABCC, Doug worked at Citrix as a Senior Systems Engineer where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, “Methodology in a Box,” which has more than a million users. Doug is a notable industry speaker and has also been an accomplished author for the past 17 years. Douglas Brown, DABCC Founder and President, CTP, Microsoft MVP, and VMware vExpert, has more than 17 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and server based computing. Prior to DABCC, Doug worked at Citrix as a Senior Systems Engineer where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, “Methodology in a Box,” which has more than a million users. Doug is a notable industry speaker and has also been an accomplished author for the past 17 years.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper

    IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper Learn about eG Enterprise’s unified monitoring capabilities as they apply to your infrastructure and particular challenges, whether application performance management, Citrix monitoring, Java monitoring or other business environments. eG Enterprise is a comprehensive suite of tools that provides total visibility and actionable answers to performance issues, beyond just metrics. […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper

    spectra-feature-image

    ‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper

    CITRIX READY PAPERS

    ‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. 14Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        How to Achieve Converged Application & Infrastructure Monitoring – On-Demand Webinar

        Troubleshooting slow application problems is one of the toughest challenges that IT organizations face in today’s web-based, cloud-driven and dynamic environments. Given the distributed and inter-dependent nature of application frameworks, tracking just the application up/down status and basic CPU and memory utilization metrics is not sufficient anymore. IT administrators need visibility of the real user […]

        read more
        docker-feature-image

        Docker for the SysAdmin On-Demand Webinar w/ Q&A

        1499497268_maxresdefault.jpg

        Secure you network from Petya & Skype using Desktop Central

        1499456710_maxresdefault.jpg

        Hands-on SPDocKit 7 On-Demand Webinar – SharePoint performance, Permissions audit and SharePoint Online

        1500364720_maxresdefault.jpg

        12 Architectural Requirements for Protecting Business Data in the Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Fueling MSP Growth with App-Centric Monitoring How Moving Up the Stack is Your Business Multiplier – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1500108399_hqdefault.jpg

          Windows XP Migration EOL Has Passed…Now What?

          This video is from the fine folks at Flexera Software

          read more
          1499956391_maxresdefault.jpg

          Nimble Storage – Veeam Technology Alliance Partner Video

          1499940451_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware: ANZ Bank Takes Mobile Banking to New Levels with VMware AirWatch

          1499994072_maxresdefault.jpg

          Availability for the Always-On Enterprise with HPE and Veeam Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video