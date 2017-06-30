How to Achieve Continuous Container Security for Your CI/CD Pipeline

Integrate and Automate Security in Your Build, Ship, & Run Processes

As enterprises move quickly to deploy containers and microservices with a continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) pipeline, security often becomes an afterthought. DevOps and security teams should also strive to achieve continuous container security in the pipeline. The starting point for container security is during the Build phase, making sure applications don’t introduce vulnerabilities and containers are hardened to reduce the attack surface. But by far the most critical phase is Run-time, where securing the production environment and doing real-time monitoring and security is required.

Security has traditionally been a separate process implemented by a different team. But as application delivery becomes more automated and faster paced, security processes will also need to become integrated with the CI/CD pipeline. As security continues to “shift-left” to DevOps and development teams, security technology will need to have more application intelligence built-in.

