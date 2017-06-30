Home Security How to Achieve Continuous Container Security for Your CI/CD Pipeline

How to Achieve Continuous Container Security for Your CI/CD Pipeline

0
How to Achieve Continuous Container Security for Your CI/CD Pipeline
0

Integrate and Automate Security in Your Build, Ship, & Run Processes

As enterprises move quickly to deploy containers and microservices with a continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) pipeline, security often becomes an afterthought. DevOps and security teams should also strive to achieve continuous container security in the pipeline. The starting point for container security is during the Build phase, making sure applications don’t introduce vulnerabilities and containers are hardened to reduce the attack surface. But by far the most critical phase is Run-time, where securing the production environment and doing real-time monitoring and security is required.

Security has traditionally been a separate process implemented by a different team. But as application delivery becomes more automated and faster paced, security processes will also need to become integrated with the CI/CD pipeline. As security continues to “shift-left” to DevOps and development teams, security technology will need to have more application intelligence built-in.

Read the entire article here, How to Achieve Continuous Container Security for Your CI/CD Pipeline

via NeuVectdor.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Security
NeuVector
NeuVector NeuVector was founded by security and enterprise software veterans with the vision of simple, scalable security for container based applications. The team has over 20 years of security, virtualization, and enterprise software experience from companies such as VMWare, Fortinet, Cisco, and Trend Micro.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    Workspot Feature Image

    Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide

    The in-depth answers you need about vastly different architectures Our primary goal from day one of the company is to ensure that organizations of all sizes can realize the benefits of virtual desktops and apps. With a long history at Citrix and VMware implementing these solutions and struggling alongside customers to make the technology work, […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1498635526_maxresdefault.jpg

        Simplifying service request fulfillment process | Free ITIL webinar

        Request fulfillment is the process of servicing requests raised by users. A robust request fulfillment can help IT help desks provide timely resolutions using minimal resources. Using an ITIL(R) ready help desk desk software like ServiceDesk Plus can help you easily configure workflows and automate processes for faster service delivery. Watch this webinar to learn […]

        read more
        Citrix-Ready–eG

        Best Practices for Delivering a Great Citrix User Experience On Premise, Mobile & Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        1498136080_maxresdefault.jpg

        Enterprise mobility management for the mobile-first world – On-Demand Webinar

        1497655750_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Provide File Services for Object Storage in the Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        IGEL Technology Image

        IGEL TechChannel Video – Release Webinar Windows 10 IOT

        1497502191_maxresdefault.jpg

        Preview – Hybrid Cloud Solutions from Veeam and Microsoft Azure

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1498812555_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: The new unified Enterprise Mobility + Security management experience in the Azure Portal

          Learn how we’re making your Enterprise Mobility + Security experience more productive with a unified admin experience in the Azure portal. Get a quick tour of how this helps you apply protections to corporate data of the user, device and application and file level. And how you can build your own custom management console that […]

          read more
          1498636184_maxresdefault.jpg

          IGEL Universal Desktop Graphics w/ Citrix XenDesktop UD3 LX50 1920×1080

          1498730623_maxresdefault.jpg

          Using Performance Insights to Analyze Performance of Amazon Aurora with PostgreSQL Compatibility – #AWS Video

          1498812539_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA SHIELD TV: Cord Cutting Made Easy With Plex

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video