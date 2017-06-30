How to Achieve Continuous Container Security for Your CI/CD Pipeline
Integrate and Automate Security in Your Build, Ship, & Run Processes
As enterprises move quickly to deploy containers and microservices with a continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) pipeline, security often becomes an afterthought. DevOps and security teams should also strive to achieve continuous container security in the pipeline. The starting point for container security is during the Build phase, making sure applications don’t introduce vulnerabilities and containers are hardened to reduce the attack surface. But by far the most critical phase is Run-time, where securing the production environment and doing real-time monitoring and security is required.
Security has traditionally been a separate process implemented by a different team. But as application delivery becomes more automated and faster paced, security processes will also need to become integrated with the CI/CD pipeline. As security continues to “shift-left” to DevOps and development teams, security technology will need to have more application intelligence built-in.
Read the entire article here, How to Achieve Continuous Container Security for Your CI/CD Pipeline
via NeuVectdor.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide
The in-depth answers you need about vastly different architectures Our primary goal from day one of the company is to ensure that organizations of all sizes can realize the benefits of virtual desktops and apps. With a long history at Citrix and VMware implementing these solutions and struggling alongside customers to make the technology work, […]
Share this:
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper