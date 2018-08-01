Home Desktop How to Accurately Troubleshoot Citrix ICA Network and Connectivity Related Issues

How to Accurately Troubleshoot Citrix ICA Network and Connectivity Related Issues

How to Accurately Troubleshoot Citrix ICA Network and Connectivity Related Issues
When troubleshooting Citrix end user experience issues, problems are often rooted in the bandwidth users have available for Citrix connectivity or Citrix connection latency. However, these conditions are not visible from a pure network monitoring perspective, as network monitoring tools can only leverage Netflow, AppFlow Analysis, SNMP, SYSLOG or ICMP monitoring. The key data necessary to gain visibility to a user’s session is found in the Citrix ICA Protocol and requires protocol integration from the VDA to access the necessary metrics on a user basis – not a network device, route, or trunk. This user-based approach to tracing their network performance enables Goliath to isolate the conditions effecting one or many users with sessions traversing the same network where some are experiencing a problem and others are not. These issues can be accurately identified, and connectivity constraints more accurately determined, by looking at the following metrics: User Connection Speed, Network Latency (from the Citrix ICA Channel), ICA RTT, and ICA Latency.

These metrics are valuable because they take the entire stack – user connectivity, network performance, VDA performance, hosting environment and user behavior into consideration for more accurate troubleshooting.

When you use the product for troubleshooting consider the following:

Goliath Technologies Goliath Technologies is the only end to end monitoring, troubleshooting, and remediation solution for Citrix that is truly proactive. There isn’t another product that provides the deep metrics and analysis necessary for organizations to get ahead of issues in the three key areas that most often cause pain for end users: logon initiation, logon duration and session performance. Goliath’s one product combines the ability to simulate logons, drill down into the 33 stages of the logon process, isolate each of the HDX/ICA channels by user, and alert in real time if a performance threshold is breached. This, coupled with historical reports and trending analysis makes the product critical to an IT organization responsible for delivering a seamless end user experience.

