NVIDIA: How the Human Brain Project Maps the Brain Faster with Deep Learning
The Human Brain Project has ambitions to advance brain research, cognitive neuroscience and other brain-inspired sciences like few other projects before it. Created in 2013 by the European Commission, the project’s aims include gathering, organizing and disseminating data describing the brain and its diseases, and simulating the brain itself.
To do so, they’re going to need a good map. That’s because the human brain, with about 100 billion neurons and 100 trillion connections, is one of the most complex systems known to man.
To map something so complicated, scientists at the Jülich Research Center (Forschungszentrum Jülich), in Germany, are developing a 3D multi-modal model of the human brain. They do this by analyzing thousands of ultrathin histological brain slices using microscopes and advanced image analysis methods — and then reconstructing these slices into a 3D computer model.
Read the entire article here, How the Human Brain Project Maps the Brain Faster with Deep Learning
via the fine folks at NVIDIA.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Share this:
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published