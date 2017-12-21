How SoftNAS Can Help You Lift and Shift Your Application Data to the Cloud

You have decided to move some of your applications and data to the cloud. You’ve started up a new instance in the cloud with your business application running on it. Great, but now you need to Lift existing data from your datacenter and Shift it to the cloud for the application to access. Trying to create a “build your own” Lift and Shift solution can be challenging with a number of questions to consider:

Do you have a high-speed network connection with low latency to efficiently transfer the data over the network to the cloud?

Is your new application compatible with the type of storage you want to use in the cloud?

Do you have an automated solution to help you manage the migration of the data to the cloud and keeps it synchronized as your live data changes?

Why not consider solution that is already up to the challenge of handling the task of Lifting and Shifting your data to the cloud?

It may be time to give SoftNAS Cloud® Platinum Beta Lift and Shift feature a try and see how SoftNAS can help.

(For more information on the SoftNAS Cloud® Platinum Beta, click here.)

The Lift and Shift feature of the SoftNAS Cloud® Platinum Beta is available today (an updated Beta with support for use of UltraFast™ with Lift and Shift coming soon) to allow you to learn how it can help you migrate your application data to the cloud.

The Lift and Shift feature is presented as an easy to use wizard UI in SoftNAS StorageCenter that allows you to select what data you want to migrate to the cloud, the type of cloud storage to use, the ability to pause and resume the data flow so you don’t consume valuable network bandwidth during peak business hours with the option for continuous synchronization that will discover and send updated and new files to the cloud in a few easy steps:

