Home Applications How SoftNAS Can Help You Lift and Shift Your Application Data to the Cloud

How SoftNAS Can Help You Lift and Shift Your Application Data to the Cloud

0
How SoftNAS Can Help You Lift and Shift Your Application Data to the Cloud
0

You have decided to move some of your applications and data to the cloud.  You’ve started up a new instance in the cloud with your business application running on it.  Great, but now you need to Lift existing data from your datacenter and Shift it to the cloud for the application to access.   Trying to create a “build your own” Lift and Shift solution can be challenging with a number of questions to consider:

  • Do you have a high-speed network connection with low latency to efficiently transfer the data over the network to the cloud?
  • Is your new application compatible with the type of storage you want to use in the cloud?
  • Do you have an automated solution to help you manage the migration of the data to the cloud and keeps it synchronized as your live data changes?

Why not consider solution that is already up to the challenge of handling the task of Lifting and Shifting your data to the cloud?

It may be time to give SoftNAS Cloud® Platinum Beta Lift and Shift feature a try and see how SoftNAS can help.

(For more information on the SoftNAS Cloud® Platinum Beta, click here.)

The Lift and Shift feature of the SoftNAS Cloud® Platinum Beta is available today (an updated Beta with support for use of UltraFast™ with Lift and Shift coming soon) to allow you to learn how it can help you migrate your application data to the cloud.

The Lift and Shift feature is presented as an easy to use wizard UI in SoftNAS StorageCenter that allows you to select what data you want to migrate to the cloud, the type of cloud storage to use, the ability to pause and resume the data flow so you don’t consume valuable network bandwidth during peak business hours with the option for continuous synchronization that will discover and send updated and new files to the cloud in a few easy steps:

Read the entire article here, How SoftNAS Can Help You Lift and Shift Your Application Data to the Cloud

Via the fine folks at SoftNAS

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
News
Storage
SoftNAS
SoftNAS

SoftNAS, LLC is a leading storage software company that provides Simply Powerful agile storage software that protects mission-critical and business-critical data in the cloud. SoftNAS believes that storage can be both powerful and frictionless, providing customers with the enterprise-grade NAS storage capabilities required to safely and reliably operate mission-critical IT systems and applications in the cloud. SoftNAS supports the most popular cloud computing platforms, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and VMware.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    IT Monitoring and Performance Management The technology of cloud computing has caught up with virtual desktop infrastructures. Tapping into the agility and flexibility of cloud-hosted infrastructures, Citrix Cloud enables organizations to simplify digital workspace delivery. With many of the critical components of the Citrix delivery infrastructure hosted in the cloud and managed by Citrix, organizations […]

    read more
    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        As an IT pro, you know that security, efficiency and control are top priorities. Remote Desktop Manager 13 targets each of these critical areas. That’s why we recently ran a special live webinar led by our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier to showcase the latest version of RDM’s key […]

        read more
        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          maxresdefault_live.jpg

          VMware Hands-on Labs Video: VMware Workspace ONE Windows 10 Security and Compliance

          VMware AirWatch features a new and more efficient approach to Windows lifecycle management across any use case. Learn how AirWatch manages real-time and automated security protection and compliance by watching a walkthrough of the Hands-On Lab. VMware End-User Computing (EUC) solutions empower the digital workspace by simplifying app & access management, unifying endpoint management & […]

          read more
          1513685433_1513685431_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Carpool Tech Talk – Rory Choudhuri & Garry Owen: Transform Security

          1513684560_1513684554_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Identity Manager 3.0 Deep Dive

          1513477035_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Cloud on AWS: Networking and Storage Best Practices – AWS Online Tech Talks Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video