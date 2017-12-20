How SoftNAS Can Help You Get to the Cloud

Hybrid Clouds, Multi Cloud, Private and Public clouds, do you have a plan for your journey to the cloud? Want to start planning your journey today? Time to check out the free Beta of SoftNAS Cloud® Platinum.

Historically, when you have a complicated problem to solve that involves data movement/migration, data storage/access, networking performance and data translation, you might consider trying to integrate 3 or 4 different point products together into a single solution. The bigger problem to solve quickly becomes how to get all these products to work together. You spend more time on figuring out how to connect the different products together than solving the original problem. You end up using ad hoc workarounds, which ends up creating new problems. If you finally get the solution running, in a lot of cases the end solution is fragile and doesn’t meet all of your original requirements. Sound familiar?

SoftNAS Cloud® Platinum is built using a set of flexible components to provide you a cloud data platform that gives you the flexibility to build solutions to help answer some of today and tomorrow’s Data Solution questions:

Where do I store my data in the cloud?

What type of cloud storage can I use and is it compatible with my application(s)?

Can I get the level of performance my application requires from my cloud storage options?

How do I manage the movement/migration of data between/to the cloud?

How quickly can I get my data into the cloud?

How do I keep my data up to date as I’m migrating it to the cloud?

UltraFast™ Network data and storage acceleration Ability to throttle and schedule accelerated network utilization

FlexFiles™ (Powered by Apache NiFi) Create automated data flows for migration and synchronization of data across multiple locations Leverage Apache NiFi processors to perform flexible data integration and transformation Access to full provenance data for each step of the data flow Create your own custom flows or use the built-in flow wizards and example flow templates.

SoftNAS Cloud® Enterprise NAS

The power of SoftNAS Cloud® Platinum is truly unleashed when you combine its key components to create business data solutions.

Read the entire article here, How SoftNAS Can Help You Get to the Cloud

