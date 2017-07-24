Case Studies
Home Desktop How Remote Desktop Manager Allowed LM² Consultant Manage Its Passwords and Credentials – Case Study

How Remote Desktop Manager Allowed LM² Consultant Manage Its Passwords and Credentials – Case Study

0
How Remote Desktop Manager Allowed LM² Consultant Manage Its Passwords and Credentials – Case Study
0

“Devolutions Remote Desktop Manager helps me and my company to carry out our work effectively and save valuable work time. Also because of its numerous and useful features I’m a big RDM fan and this isn’t going to change!”

–  Gerhard Ryznar, IT Consultant

Client Snapshot: LM² Consulting GmbH

For over a decade, LM² Consulting GmbH has provided a full range of IT consulting, as well as management, implementation and training services for medium and large companies. Headquartered in Austria, the company is a strategic partner that bridges business needs and advanced IT solutions.

LM² Consulting’s Challenges

LM² Consulting manages approximately 1200 servers, machines and desktops. However, the team was facing significant challenges, including the following:

  • Connection information (e.g. login credentials and VPN data) was stored in many different locations, and searching for it was a time-consuming and frustrating process — and in some cases, information wasn’t findable.
  • It was difficult and inefficient to handle a large number of remote desktop, putty or winSCP connections. Quite often, when a PC was changed, the session details weren’t copied and the information was lost.
  • The password list wasn’t always up-to-date, which created confusion and chaos.

Solving these password management problems with Excel made things worse due to version control problems. Also, by trying to solve overall remote connection challenges with Visionapp, we concluded that it only covered about 40% of the requirements of the company.

Read the entire article here, [Case Study] How RDM Allowed LM² Consultant Manage Its Passwords and Credentials

via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Desktop
Management
Networking
Devolutions
Devolutions Established in 2004, Devolutions is a Canadian-based company located near Montreal, Quebec. The firm currently has over 200,000 users in over 100 countries, and is on a mission to develop innovative enterprise software that helps users cost-effectively, simply and effectively achieve their network management, password management, credentials management and security goals. The firm is also committed to providing exceptional technical support, ensuring an excellent user experience that exceeds expectations, and delivering high performance with superior quality. The firm’s current roster of solutions includes Remote Desktop Manager, Password Vault Manager, Devolutions Server (formerly Remote Desktop Manager Server), and Devolutions Cloud (formerly Remote Desktop Manager Online).
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    412PY0O8rwL.jpg

    Amazon AppStream 2.0 Developer Guide

    This is official Amazon Web Services (AWS) documentation for Amazon AppStream 2.0. This documentation is offered for free here as a Kindle book, or you can read it online or in PDF format at https://aws.amazon.com/documentation/appstream/. Amazon AppStream 2.0 is a fully managed, secure application streaming service that allows you to stream desktop applications from AWS […]

    read more
    Dell Feature Image

    ‘UEFI Secure Boot with Dell PowerEdge 14G with VMware ESXi 6.5’ White Paper

    Redhat Feature Image

    Red Hat: Object Storage Performance and Sizing Guide

    41QeghgSTdL.jpg

    Amazon WorkSpaces Administration Guide

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. 14Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Closing the Visibility Gap | How to Combine Application & Infrastructure Monitoring to Accelerate IT Transformation – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Performance Monitoring Solutions What leaves visibility gaps and demands higher levels of time and expertise from IT professionals? Having different consoles for application code visibility vs. IT infrastructure management. The convergence of application and infrastructure monitoring offers significant opportunities to drive IT transformation using IT service management, DevOps and/or a combination of both. Watch […]

        read more
        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Managing your Digital Workspace using NVIDIA GRID – On-Demand Webinar

        1500494232_maxresdefault.jpg

        Consolidating File Servers into the Cloud

        1500108416_maxresdefault.jpg

        Patch Tuesday Updates Explained – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience: Should You Monitor from the Network, Server or Client? – On-Demand Webinar

        How to Achieve Converged Application & Infrastructure Monitoring – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1500834250_maxresdefault.jpg

          ManageEngine Desktop Central Video – Free Patch Management Training

          This training video will guide you through the best practices in deploying patches using Desktop Central. Desktop Central supports Patch Management for Windows, Mac, Linux and third party applications. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

          read more
          1498041088_maxresdefault.jpg

          Serverless Design Patterns for Rethinking Traditional Enterprise Application Approaches – #AWS Session Video

          1500531623_maxresdefault.jpg

          At Citrix Synergy 2017 W/ Brian Lesniakowski From The AEC Group – IGEL Customer Testimonials Video

          1500571752_maxresdefault.jpg

          What does it mean to work at Veeam?

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video