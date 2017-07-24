How Remote Desktop Manager Allowed LM² Consultant Manage Its Passwords and Credentials – Case Study

“Devolutions Remote Desktop Manager helps me and my company to carry out our work effectively and save valuable work time. Also because of its numerous and useful features I’m a big RDM fan and this isn’t going to change!”

– Gerhard Ryznar, IT Consultant

Client Snapshot: LM² Consulting GmbH

For over a decade, LM² Consulting GmbH has provided a full range of IT consulting, as well as management, implementation and training services for medium and large companies. Headquartered in Austria, the company is a strategic partner that bridges business needs and advanced IT solutions.

LM² Consulting’s Challenges

LM² Consulting manages approximately 1200 servers, machines and desktops. However, the team was facing significant challenges, including the following:

Connection information (e.g. login credentials and VPN data) was stored in many different locations, and searching for it was a time-consuming and frustrating process — and in some cases, information wasn’t findable.

It was difficult and inefficient to handle a large number of remote desktop, putty or winSCP connections. Quite often, when a PC was changed, the session details weren’t copied and the information was lost.

The password list wasn’t always up-to-date, which created confusion and chaos.

Solving these password management problems with Excel made things worse due to version control problems. Also, by trying to solve overall remote connection challenges with Visionapp, we concluded that it only covered about 40% of the requirements of the company.

