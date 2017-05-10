The online world is going through massive changes, are you coping up with it? Read on the article to understand how identity is playing an important role in modern IT evolution.

The way organizations are providing services to customers across multiple channels is going through massive change. Mobile adoption, cloud computing, big data services, are the indications that providing security is no more simple. But identity is one of the ways both the new as well as traditional systems can be cured to ensure security. Read on the article to find out how identity can help with creating a robust secure parameter that can address the challenges of modern IT evolution.

Architecture of modern security parameter:

In general, the modern security parameter must combine the traditional defenses along with the additional layers to tackle the modern infrastructure and new ways of connecting. On the other hand, the traditional and modern defenses must be designed in a way that it can handle issues like cyber attacks, phishing, etc.

Read the entire article here, How identity addresses the challenges of modern IT evolution

via the fine folks at FSLogix