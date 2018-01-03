Nowadays when it comes to home automation, the possibilities are practically endless, and virtually every device in a home can be connected and automated with a little bit of patience and some extra money to spend. There are proprietary and open-source platforms and accessories to choose from and deciding on how to go about automating your home can be a daunting task for newbies.

I went through the home automation challenge myself with my new home, and I will try to make it easier for you to understand why and how I did it. Before I get started, I would like to clarify some of the premises that have driven my decisions.

1 – My family, for good or the bad, is locked into the Apple ecosystem. My wife and I own iPhones; our daughter has an iPad, we all have MacBook Pros, Apples TVs, Apple Watch, and the Apple Airport Extreme as the home router. Not surprisingly, we are also on iTunes and Apple Music. So, whatever solution I chose would have to be compatible with the Apple ecosystem.

Read the entire article here, How I Automated my Smart Home with Apple HomeKit and Raspberry Pi – myvirtualcloud.net

Via the fine folks at Andre Leibovici at myvirtualcloud.net