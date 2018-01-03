Home News How I Automated my Smart Home with Apple HomeKit and Raspberry Pi

How I Automated my Smart Home with Apple HomeKit and Raspberry Pi

0
How I Automated my Smart Home with Apple HomeKit and Raspberry Pi
0

Nowadays when it comes to home automation, the possibilities are practically endless, and virtually every device in a home can be connected and automated with a little bit of patience and some extra money to spend. There are proprietary and open-source platforms and accessories to choose from and deciding on how to go about automating your home can be a daunting task for newbies.

I went through the home automation challenge myself with my new home, and I will try to make it easier for you to understand why and how I did it. Before I get started, I would like to clarify some of the premises that have driven my decisions.

1 –  My family, for good or the bad, is locked into the Apple ecosystem. My wife and I own iPhones; our daughter has an iPad, we all have MacBook Pros, Apples TVs, Apple Watch, and the Apple Airport Extreme as the home router. Not surprisingly, we are also on iTunes and Apple Music. So, whatever solution I chose would have to be compatible with the Apple ecosystem.

Read the entire article here, How I Automated my Smart Home with Apple HomeKit and Raspberry Pi – myvirtualcloud.net

Via the fine folks at Andre Leibovici at myvirtualcloud.net

Categories:
News
MyVirtualCloud.NET by Andre Leibovici
MyVirtualCloud.NET by Andre Leibovici

Andre Leibovici is a leading expert in the area of Datacenter and Enterprise Mobility. For the last 15 years Andre’s passion and dedication has helped many organizations while working for VMware CTO Office, VMware PSO, EMC vSpecialists, and through creating professional blogging resources. His expertise is backed by 20+ years’ industry experience managing IT infrastructures and teams for large organizations. Andre’s blog myvirtualcloud.net is recognized as one of the industry leading End User Computing blogs with 3M+ hits every month. Based on his field experience, Andre developed a number of free tools to help beginners and advanced architects to appropriately size and architect VDI solutions. Andre’s passion led him to found the APAC Virtualization Podcast and speak at conferences and public events. Due to his creativity and accomplishments, Andre received the VMware Virtual Desktop Ingenuity Award’2009, and was recognized as vExpert recipient award for multiple consecutive years. Andre is currently enjoying helping Nutanix as Sr. Director, Partner Innovation & Vertical Alliances.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    IT Monitoring and Performance Management The technology of cloud computing has caught up with virtual desktop infrastructures. Tapping into the agility and flexibility of cloud-hosted infrastructures, Citrix Cloud enables organizations to simplify digital workspace delivery. With many of the critical components of the Citrix delivery infrastructure hosted in the cloud and managed by Citrix, organizations […]

    read more
    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        As an IT pro, you know that security, efficiency and control are top priorities. Remote Desktop Manager 13 targets each of these critical areas. That’s why we recently ran a special live webinar led by our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier to showcase the latest version of RDM’s key […]

        read more
        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1513684613_maxresdefault.jpg

          December Patch Tuesday updates from ManageEngine

          ManageEngine Patch Tuesday Updates – This webinar will give you more insights on the patches that are released during this month. Details on critical updates, about patches from Microsoft, Mac, Linux and third-party vendors will be discussed during the presentation. You will also learn more business cases and real-time situations, and how ManageEngine helps you […]

          read more
          1513741028_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Modern Windows 10 Management with Enterprise Mobility + Security

          1513733231_maxresdefault.jpg

          NEW IGEL OS Released v10 03 500 – Tech Video on New Features and Enhancements

          1513243502_maxresdefault.jpg

          Why is Data so important to the South Pole Energy Challenge? Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video