How hyperconvergence helps you do more than just keep the lights on in your datacenter

No matter the location or the language, running a business means running up costs ­– capital expenditures, such as buying new hardware, as well as operational costs, such as hiring additional staff. Many of these costs are necessary but many are not, especially in a company that is growing quickly. Complex datacenters demand upgrades, maintenance, and tech refreshes in a nearly continual stream – making it easy for IT departments to get bogged down in maintenance costs and hard for them to focus on the business side of business.

It’s the “keeping-the-lights-on” trap and it affects organizations of all sizes. Since 2013, when IDC found 80% of IT spending is used for maintenance and only 20% on moving the business forward, IT has made progress to shift more towards business innovation. However, according to a more recent analysis by Deloitte, that is only the beginning of a longer transformational journey. Some IT teams have yet to start this shift, though, and those that have are looking for ways to move faster to keep up with technology innovation. Because if they can’t, they’ll end up right back where they started: fighting to “keep the lights on.”

The notion that IT struggles to move beyond their traditional role and into a more innovative one is very common. But, as the IDC statistic shows, IT is more often a cost center rather than a source of innovation and revenue for the company.

