How Extreme can Hyperconverged go?

Hyperconvergence has today emerged as a rightful contender to rein in former data center expansion madness. It’s growth has been so dramatic and influential of late that Gartner has opened the doors to its growing market dominance, re-aligning infrastructure segmentation with a new category, the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged.

Easy to plot market growth and popularity when you also consider that the use case for hyperconvergence has dramatically expanded from the original VDI intention cited five years ago. To give you a snapshot of current use case expansion, last week we ran a quick social media poll with the results mirroring the use cases that we are seeing on the ground for hyperconverged adoption. In our poll results below, remote sites and branch offices remain an obvious winner for virtual SANs. VDI remains strong too, allowing admins to logically assign more horsepower as VDI users grow. But, today trust has grown to such an extent that we see the fastest growing use case coming from logical infrastructure consolidation (68%), and stopping the data center sprawl.

So has maturity for hyperconverged now reached such a threshold that you can now realistically and credibly stretch it to run your Tier 1 apps and databases? Our local poll illustrated just 15% are currently considering this as a use case. But consider had we run the same poll the same time last year, we predict less than 2% would have had this vision. So why are databases now emerging as a contender for hosting in a hyperconverged infrastructure?

