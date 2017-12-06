Home Data Center How do you integrate and implement DevOps into a mature environment?

Historically, IT has existed in a very siloed environment, with each function working on its own piece of the puzzle and nothing else. Silos are a natural outgrowth of specialized skills, and this mindset continued to be entrenched as IT grew into a more vital component of business. However, this method was not perfect. For example, communication was often minimal, with Development writing code in isolation and throwing the code “over the wall” to Operations when it came time to release and transition to support. Technology decisions were made in isolation, or with minimal input, often taking a long time to implement a solution that may or may not meet business needs.

Leading practices, such as the Waterfall project management methodology, were seen by Operations as an essential component of stability and by Development as an unnecessary impediment to getting the best code out into the wild as quickly and with as little friction as possible. While this method of running IT ruled the roost since the beginning of the IT department, cracks began to form in the façade. New methodologies, such as Lean Startup and Agile, began to appear on the scene, suggesting the existing world order was ripe for disruption. Finally, these ideas coalesced into a new philosophy of deep integration between Development and Operations, called DevOps.

The Beginnings of DevOps

DevOps originally formed in 2009 as a backlash against the siloed, iterative IT that has existed for decades. It seeks to bring development and IT operations together at every step of the process to facilitate quick, collaborative decision-making and rapid iterations for continuous improvement. In doing this, DevOps aims to eliminate both process friction and waste, which, admittedly, existed in spades in previous methodologies.

