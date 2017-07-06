How do you achieve 100% revenue growth for five straight years?
The guy in the middle of the picture above thinks differently. Andy Whiteside, the CEO of XenTegra, one of IGEL Platinum Partners understands a few key things that have resulted in outsized growth of his company over the past 5 years:
- Invest in marketing…but not just boring “me too” marketing. Think outside the box. Take risks.
- Invest in training your customers and your employees (at no cost to the customer). Smart people sell and buy more.
- Build relationships. Sounds simple but I know for a fact Andy goes the extra mile to meet with customers, prospects and partners to build high impact strategic plans.
- If you commit to something, DO IT. This is how you build credibility and confidence with customers and partners. If Andy calls and ask me for something I give it to him!
Learn more and read the entire article here, How do you achieve 100% revenue growth for five straight years?

